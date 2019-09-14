Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

We are contrasting Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 61.82 N/A -2.76 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $52.33, and a 19.20% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.