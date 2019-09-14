Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 61.82 N/A -2.76 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $52.33, and a 19.20% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.