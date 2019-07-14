Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 159.00 N/A -2.59 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 14.92 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Current Ratio is 19.3. Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average price target of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $61, with potential upside of 49.29%. Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average price target of $86.25, with potential upside of 35.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acceleron Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance while Seattle Genetics Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.