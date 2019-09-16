Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.67 N/A -2.76 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.29 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $52.33, with potential upside of 15.72%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 127.27% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.