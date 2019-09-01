Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.32 N/A -2.76 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.52 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.69 which is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 24.69% at a $56 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 754.17%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 49.3%. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.