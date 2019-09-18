Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.96 N/A -2.76 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.49 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Omeros Corporation’s 2.95 beta is the reason why it is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Omeros Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $52.25, and a 16.86% upside potential. On the other hand, Omeros Corporation’s potential upside is 36.48% and its consensus target price is $26. The data provided earlier shows that Omeros Corporation appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Omeros Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 52.5%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.