Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

This is a contrast between Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 64.76 N/A -2.76 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.35 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.33% and an $60.4 average price target. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.25 average price target and a 14.18% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.