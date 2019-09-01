Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.32 N/A -2.76 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.69% and an $56 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 72.97% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Morphic Holding Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.