Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 66.65 N/A -2.76 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.15 beta is the reason why it is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$60.4 is Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.