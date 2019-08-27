Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

This is a contrast between Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.29 N/A -2.76 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.63 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acceleron Pharma Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. MacroGenics Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Its competitor MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Acceleron Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $56, and a 24.58% upside potential. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 102.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that MacroGenics Inc. looks more robust than Acceleron Pharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 95.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.