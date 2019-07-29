Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 86.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 13.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Acceleron Pharma Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.90% -33.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Acceleron Pharma Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. N/A 42 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

$61 is the consensus price target of Acceleron Pharma Inc., with a potential upside of 41.14%. The potential upside of the peers is 133.05%. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Acceleron Pharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.