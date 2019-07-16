Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 159.90 N/A -2.59 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 145.89 N/A -2.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Current Ratio is 19.3. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 48.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $61. Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 consensus price target and a 78.74% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Gritstone Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 57.9% respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.