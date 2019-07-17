Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 159.55 N/A -2.59 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.98 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.06 beta which makes it 206.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Current Ratio is 19.3. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $61, and a 48.78% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 324.03% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Acceleron Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.