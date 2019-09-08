Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.60 N/A -2.76 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.09 beta which is 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $52.33, while its potential upside is 17.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 2.4% respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.