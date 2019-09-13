Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 61.82 N/A -2.76 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.69 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk and Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has beta of 3.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. On the competitive side is, Coherus BioSciences Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $52.33, while its potential upside is 19.20%. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $33.67, while its potential upside is 66.68%. Based on the data given earlier, Coherus BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 97.45% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.