Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 161.69 N/A -2.59 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.39 N/A -4.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.32 beta indicates that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.08 beta and it is 308.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 7.4 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 46.81% at a $61 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 603.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Acceleron Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 25.7%. Insiders held roughly 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.