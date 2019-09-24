Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 60.20 N/A -2.76 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 6 2.45 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.22% for Acceleron Pharma Inc. with consensus price target of $52.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 21.13%. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.