Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 159.43 N/A -2.59 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 10.19 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $61, and a 48.89% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance while Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 41.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.