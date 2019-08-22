Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 66.65 N/A -2.76 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta and it is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.61% and an $60.4 consensus target price. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a -3.88% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acceleron Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.