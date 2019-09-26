Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 59.36 N/A -2.76 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 5 156.43 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acceleron Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

19.3 and 19.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 23.96% at a $52.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.