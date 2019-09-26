Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 57.69 N/A -2.76 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 18.25 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.53% and an $52.25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.