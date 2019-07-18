Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 166.90 N/A -2.59 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.76 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 42.22% at a $61 average price target. On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 7.07% and its average price target is $66.33. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 86.5% respectively. 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.