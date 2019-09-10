Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.23 N/A -2.76 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk and Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.67% and an $52.33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.