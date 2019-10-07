Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

Both Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.49M -1.22 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,628,934,010.15% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,909,502.26% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 314.44% at a $7.75 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 160.53% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Acasti Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.