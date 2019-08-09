Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Its Competitors results

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Acasti Pharma Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 139.13%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acasti Pharma Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.