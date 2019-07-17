Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 323.80 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Analyst Ratings

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 74.93% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 81.2%. About 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 8.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Homology Medicines Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.