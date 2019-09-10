Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.69
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Acasti Pharma Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $7.75, while its potential upside is 265.57%. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,395.05%. Based on the results given earlier, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acasti Pharma Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.