Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.69 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $7.75, while its potential upside is 265.57%. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,395.05%. Based on the results given earlier, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acasti Pharma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.