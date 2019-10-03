Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acasti Pharma Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,631,100,502.77% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,371,271,934.96% -190.8% -63.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. has a 318.92% upside potential and an average target price of $7.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 83.3%. Insiders held roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.