Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

This is a contrast between Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.31M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,598,570,637.68% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 291,375,000.00% 0% -145.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and CorMedix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 295.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.28%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CorMedix Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.