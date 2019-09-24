Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

Both Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.45 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acasti Pharma Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. has a 269.05% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ChromaDex Corporation.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.