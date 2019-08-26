Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

Since Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.61 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 5.1% respectively. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.