Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 260.47% and an $7.75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 61.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.