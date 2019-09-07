Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7.75 is Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 260.47%. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 600.00% and its average target price is $7. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.