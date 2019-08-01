Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-52%
|-39.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 91.2%. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-12.71%
|-11.15%
|34.01%
|-35.6%
|0%
|10.51%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than AVROBIO Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
