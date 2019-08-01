Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 91.2%. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than AVROBIO Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.