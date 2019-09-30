Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,621,903,652.30% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,458,112.61% -176% -114.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.75, while its potential upside is 295.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.