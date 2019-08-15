Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.76 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 0.7%. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Insiders Competitively, held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.