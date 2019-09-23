Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

We are comparing Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 267.51%. Competitively the consensus price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 154.24% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Acasti Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Aptose Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.