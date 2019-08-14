Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.56 N/A -1.76 0.00

Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 272.67% and its consensus price target is $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 69.5%. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Comparatively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.