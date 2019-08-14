Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|28.56
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 272.67% and its consensus price target is $12.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 69.5%. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Comparatively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
