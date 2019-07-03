Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.41
|N/A
|0.10
|38.57
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Acasti Pharma Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 57.4% respectively. About 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-10.64%
|-20.75%
|13.17%
|-43.58%
|-25.15%
|51.81%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
