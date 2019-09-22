Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

In table 1 we can see Acasti Pharma Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 267.30% for Acasti Pharma Inc. with average price target of $7.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.