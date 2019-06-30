Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

We are contrasting Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|20
|46.14
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Acasti Pharma Inc. and Alector Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Alector Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 42.11%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 45.7% respectively. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
|Alector Inc.
|7.27%
|-11.58%
|19.62%
|0%
|0%
|21.28%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Alector Inc.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
