Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

We are contrasting Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 46.14 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Alector Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Alector Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 42.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 45.7% respectively. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.