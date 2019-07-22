Reviewing Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.57 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acasti Pharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Analyst Ratings

Acasti Pharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 average price target and a 67.32% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 96.1%. About 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.