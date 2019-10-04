Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)’s results

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 26.11M 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 15.99M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 162,335,025.38% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.