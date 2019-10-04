Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)’s results

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|26.11M
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|15.99M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|162,335,025.38%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
