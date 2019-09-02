Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

Both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.93 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.2 and 13.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has 0.1% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.