Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)’s results

Since Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.