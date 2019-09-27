Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
Summary
On 1 of the 1 factors RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
