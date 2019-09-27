Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

Summary

On 1 of the 1 factors RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.