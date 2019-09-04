Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s results

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
Table 1 highlights Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.