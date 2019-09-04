Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s results

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 highlights Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.