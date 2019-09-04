Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s results

Posted by on September 4, 2019 at 7:51 pm

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 highlights Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%
Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%
Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.