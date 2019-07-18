Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-2.56%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has -2.56% weaker performance while Collier Creek Holdings has 3.11% stronger performance.
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats on 2 of the 2 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
