Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56% Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has -2.56% weaker performance while Collier Creek Holdings has 3.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 2 of the 2 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.