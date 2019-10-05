Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

Since Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 26.11M 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 11 0.00 16.22M 0.16 66.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 264,539,007.09% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 150,603,528.32% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.