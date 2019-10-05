Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

Since Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|26.11M
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|16.22M
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|264,539,007.09%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|150,603,528.32%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.
