Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.58% 3.49% 7.11% 0% 1.86%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.