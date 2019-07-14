Reviewing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-2.56%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.58%
|3.49%
|7.11%
|0%
|1.86%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
